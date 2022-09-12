Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $3.57 on Monday, reaching $540.15. 46,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,484. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

