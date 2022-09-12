Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 78,725 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

FANG traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 53,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,742. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.