Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Lowers Stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,240 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $10,450,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $9,188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 343,561 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

CI Financial Price Performance

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CIXX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. CI Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

CI Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

