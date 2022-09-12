Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,629 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 1.7% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $38,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. 57,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,238. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

