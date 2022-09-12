Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Colliers International Group worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

