Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 28,271 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

