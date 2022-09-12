Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 1,048 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $54,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.80. 61,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

