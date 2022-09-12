Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 423,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

UBER traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 654,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,149,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

