Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $173.89.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,903,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after acquiring an additional 738,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

