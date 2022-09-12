Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,307 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for about 9.7% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $40,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GBT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Activity

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

GBT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $67.78. 138,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,060. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.