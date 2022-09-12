Gimbel Daniel Scott Boosts Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Gimbel Daniel Scott grew its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,238,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California Resources makes up approximately 98.4% of Gimbel Daniel Scott’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gimbel Daniel Scott owned 8.04% of California Resources worth $279,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 153.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 20,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. 7,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

