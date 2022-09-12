Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 70,701 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,024,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,701 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $79,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,230 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,089 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 271,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,072. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

