Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $43,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

