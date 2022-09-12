Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 29,651 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,651 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $46,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,946,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 246,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.52. 15,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

