Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.79% of Exact Sciences worth $96,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after purchasing an additional 406,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,782,000 after purchasing an additional 76,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. 79,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $108.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

