Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises about 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 3.69% of Freshpet worth $164,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of FRPT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.92. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

