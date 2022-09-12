Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 87,876 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Trupanion worth $58,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after purchasing an additional 368,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,927,915.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.83. 5,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.