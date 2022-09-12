Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $86.79 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $86,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

