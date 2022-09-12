Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $241.37 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 2.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $241,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519,559. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $176.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

