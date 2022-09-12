Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 269,031 shares during the period. Calix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $117,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,670. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

