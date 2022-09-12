Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Teladoc Health worth $62,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $33.92. 116,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

