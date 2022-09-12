Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 3.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as 12.06 and last traded at 12.06. 6,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,055,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Getty Images Trading Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

