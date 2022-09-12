Gera Coin Price Down 95.7% Over Last Week (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 95.7% lower against the dollar. One Gera Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a market capitalization of $778,453.67 and $175,282.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin (GERA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

