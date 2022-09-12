Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Purchases £19,798.20 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Paul James bought 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43).

Paul James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genuit Group alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Paul James bought 6,338 shares of Genuit Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Genuit Group Price Performance

Shares of GEN stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 357.50 ($4.32). The company had a trading volume of 425,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,251. The company has a market capitalization of £890.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,800.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genuit Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 749 ($9.05).

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.