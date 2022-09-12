General Equity Holdings LP Has $10.65 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

General Equity Holdings LP cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 7.9% of General Equity Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. General Equity Holdings LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Datadog by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,785,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,552 shares of company stock worth $9,876,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $102.74. 115,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,630. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

