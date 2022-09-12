Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,491. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.