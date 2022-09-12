Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,230 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.36. The company has a market cap of $434.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

