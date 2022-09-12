Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $120.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.