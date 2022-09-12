Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 85,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,661,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.50. 181,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,664. The stock has a market cap of $239.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

