Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

PSLV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 444,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

