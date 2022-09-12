Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1,663.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,159 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,179,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 334,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,539,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.35. 23,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,737. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

