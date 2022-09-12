Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $30.41 Million Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 5.88% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $30,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,168,000 after buying an additional 590,503 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 841,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 375,808 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 417,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,329,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FCTR stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $30.27. 1,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,753. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

