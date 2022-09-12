Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,499. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

