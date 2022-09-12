Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $524.62. 33,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,541. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.79 and a 200-day moving average of $552.68.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

