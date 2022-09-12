Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 85,741 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,741 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,204,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,013,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS PTLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,481 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.