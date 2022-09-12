GazeTV Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. GazeTV has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $1.34 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GazeTV has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GazeTV

GazeTV’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access.

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

