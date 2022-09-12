Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,639. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.
