Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,639. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

