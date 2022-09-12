Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Galapagos Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

