G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

GIII opened at $18.57 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $895.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

