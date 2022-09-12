FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.90

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 117190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 228,332 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 64,046 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $471,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FTAC Hera Acquisition
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
