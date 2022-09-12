Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Freshpet by 65.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $1,817,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

