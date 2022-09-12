Freshford Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,977 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 7.0% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Broadband worth $51,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $183.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

