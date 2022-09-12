Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.85 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

