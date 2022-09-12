Francisco Partners Management LP Makes New $36.10 Million Investment in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,246,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,097,000. Terran Orbital makes up about 1.4% of Francisco Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Francisco Partners Management LP owned about 12.16% of Terran Orbital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at $90,857,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $151,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of Terran Orbital stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,258. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLAP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $55,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,102,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,368 shares of company stock worth $610,608.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

