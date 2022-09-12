FPR Partners LLC Sells 23,947 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

FPR Partners LLC reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,206,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the quarter. Viasat accounts for approximately 8.2% of FPR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FPR Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viasat worth $254,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viasat by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,537,000 after buying an additional 257,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Viasat by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $5,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $37.95. 11,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 1.16. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.