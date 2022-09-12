Foxhaven Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 7.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.49% of Atlassian worth $197,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.