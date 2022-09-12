Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 7.6% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.34% of MercadoLibre worth $205,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $26.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $997.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,922.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $851.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.51 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

