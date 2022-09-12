Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,274 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 163,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

