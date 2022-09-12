Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.06. 74,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,171. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.62. The company has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

