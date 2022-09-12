Forum Financial Management LP Invests $2.81 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 221,207 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 309,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. 652,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,671,313. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

